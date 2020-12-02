Man pleads guilty to role in Region-based identity theft scheme

HAMMOND — A man with ties to the Region pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking part in a nationwide identity theft scheme.

Rico Prunty, 38, of Sierra Vista, Arizona appeared Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Hammond before Magistrate Judge John E. Martin.

He admitted hacking the files of an Arizona medical facility, where he previously worked, to steal the personal information of hundreds of its patients.

Federal prosecutors alleged he and three Region residents worked together to steal more than $181,000 from 652 persons living in 15 states, including Indiana, as well as Canada.

Prunty is pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and illegal disclosure of health information, federal felony counts that carry up to 12 years in prison.

Prunty signed a plea agreement in which he will avoid the maximum penalty in return for giving up his right to make the government prove his guilt before a federal jury, later this month.

U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody will decide at a later date whether to accept Prunty’s guilty plea. No sentencing date has been scheduled.