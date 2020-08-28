Man released from jail after mistakenly being ID'd as murder suspect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Police were expected to release a man Friday who had been held since Aug. 21 on a murder charge but was determined not to be the person named in court filings.

The man was mistakenly identified as Antonio "Paul" Yanders, 36, who remains at large, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Yanders has used the man's name as an alias in the past and shares identifying factors with him, police said.

Lake County sheriff's police arrested the man after stopping a vehicle on Ridge Road because it nearly collided with another vehicle, police said.

Police are still seeking information about Yanders, who remains a fugitive, Hamady said.

Yanders is wanted in connection with a shooting in April 2008 that killed Andrew McQuay, 17, of Gary, and wounded another man in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street in Gary.

Witnesses told police Yanders shot at a car after it crashed into another vehicle and then opened fire on a nearby crowd.

One of the witnesses recognized Yanders from the neighborhood, and another witness told police Yanders was seen running from the crime scene to his home, documents state.