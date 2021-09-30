Man rescued from collapsed trench

LAPORTE — A worker was taken to a hospital after a trench collapsed on him Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from the LaPorte Fire Department, the man was part of a crew with Addison Underground Utilities of Evansville, hired to lay underground fiber lines.

A drill bit broke while they were working. A backhoe operator dug a trench to try to recover the bit.

The worker, whose name was not released, jumped into the trench, which was described as 10 feet deep and 3 feet wide, to see if he could grab the bit when the walls of the trench caved in.

LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there was no shoring placed against the trench walls to keep it from collapsing on him.

A co-worker at the controls of the machine reportedly used the backhoe to start removing the dirt covering the man.

Snyder said another co-worker using a shovel was able to expose the man’s head and neck before firefighters showed up in fewer than three minutes.

Witnesses estimated the man’s head was beneath 12 to 18 inches of dirt, the report said.