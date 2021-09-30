 Skip to main content
Man rescued from collapsed trench
urgent

Ambulance stock

File photo of ambulance.

 Times file photo

LAPORTE — A worker was taken to a hospital after a trench collapsed on him Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from the LaPorte Fire Department, the man was part of a crew with Addison Underground Utilities of Evansville, hired to lay underground fiber lines.

A drill bit broke while they were working. A backhoe operator dug a trench to try to recover the bit.

The worker, whose name was not released, jumped into the trench, which was described as 10 feet deep and 3 feet wide, to see if he could grab the bit when the walls of the trench caved in.

LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there was no shoring placed against the trench walls to keep it from collapsing on him.

A co-worker at the controls of the machine reportedly used the backhoe to start removing the dirt covering the man.

Snyder said another co-worker using a shovel was able to expose the man’s head and neck before firefighters showed up in fewer than three minutes.

Witnesses estimated the man’s head was beneath 12 to 18 inches of dirt, the report said.

Firefighters placed medical backboards against the walls of the trench to keep it from collapsing again while digging out the man.

Snyder said the victim climbed out of the hole on his own about 15 minutes later then walked into the street and collapsed.

According to the report, the man had a laceration extending from his back to the back of his head.

The man's condition was not disclosed.

