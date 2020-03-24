Man roped puppy in truck, threatened to kill paramedic, Schererville cops say

Merriweather continued to scream about how department firefighters treated him wrong. He also allegedly approached the officers in an aggressive manner and then backed down, prompting police to tell him he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, court records state.

As one officer attempted to handcuff him, Merriweather turned, reached into his pocket, pulled out a cellphone and then dropped it. The officer Tazed the suspect and placed him in handcuffs, court records state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Schererville paramedic told police as he was assessing Merriweather's wife — the victim on the service call — she whispered, "Help me," to which the paramedic asked Merriweather to step outside.

That's when Merriweather allegedly pushed the paramedic in the chest with both hands, court records state. During the scuffle, Merriweather also allegedly pushed the woman away in an attempt to separate her from the paramedics, court records state.

The paramedic also said he saw Merriweather bang on the door and repeatedly shout: "I'm going to (expletive) kill you!"

He allegedly damaged a $25,000 defibrillator, as well, court records allege.