Man seeks help at ER, says he was shot in alleyway

GARY — A 25-year-old man showed up late Wednesday night at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus with a bullet graze to the back of the head, police say.

Gary police arrived just before 11 p.m. at the hospital at 600 Grant St. after hospital staff called police to report the shooting.

The victim, from Merrillville, told police the shooting occurred the night before, at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said he was in his vehicle in a west alleyway in the 2400 block of Jackson Street when he heard three gunshots.

The victim said he then fled in his vehicle toward his house. He discovered his rear window shattered and that he was bleeding from the back of the head. After attempting to treat the wound at home, he went to the hospital, where staff reported the incident to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.