Man sentenced after admitting he shot ex-girlfriend

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was sentenced last week to 3½ years in prison followed by a year on probation for attacking and shooting his ex-girlfriend, records show.
Brandon McFadden, 19, pleaded guilty in March to domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
He was accused of threatening to kill an ex-girlfriend in August 2019 because she was seen walking with another male at her school and later attacking and shooting her outside her relative's home in the 100 block of West 49th Avenue in Gary.
The woman told police McFadden punched her in the face, put her in an armlock, and shot her in the leg and arm after she broke free and attempted to run inside, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The woman suffers nightmares and seizures, and the experience delayed her attendance of college, court records say.
While on probation, McFadden must obtain employment, complete an anger management course, attempt to get his GED and comply with an order barring him from any contact with the woman.
Judge Michael Pagano gave him credit for 290 days in jail, which were served while he waited for his case to be resolved.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss McFadden's remaining counts, including attempted murder, aggravated battery and pointing a firearm.
