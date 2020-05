Man sentenced to 3 years for robbing gas station twice in one week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — A man was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for robbing the same Lake Station gas station twice in one week, records show.

Miles M. Samplawski, 36, of Lake Station, robbed the Rich gas station at 4301 Central Ave. of $300 on Jan. 19 and returned Jan. 23 to rob the business of another $314, according to court records.

He was arrested Jan. 24 after police executed a search warrant at his home and found clothes matching the description of the robber's inside.

Samplawski pleaded guilty in April to two counts of robbery, both level 5 felonies. He was sentenced to three years on each count, to be served concurrently.

Samplawski will receive credit for 113 days in jail plus good time, records show.

