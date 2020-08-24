Man shot dead at gas station was carrying $12,000, marijuana, charges say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Monday allege several men lay in wait in a nearby parking lot before killing a 29-year-old man carrying $12,159 in cash and marijuana early Saturday in a shooting inside a gas station in Gary's Glen Park section.

Courtney M. Moss, 30, of Gary; Myles Thomas, of Gary; and Willie A. Jones Jr., of Indianapolis, each was charged with one count of murder in the homicide of Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, about 3:15 a.m. Saturday at the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Detectives were still working to identify a fourth suspect, a man who was seen in surveillance video wearing red shorts, police said.

Jones, who was shot in the leg during a fight that led to the shooting, was expected to be arrested upon his release from a hospital, police said.

Thomas, who was not in custody, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Hobart police stopped Moss after he drove Jones to St. Mary Medical Center, Lake Criminal Court records show. Moss was being held Monday without bail.