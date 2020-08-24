Man shot dead at gas station was carrying $12,000, marijuana, charges say

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Monday allege several men lay in wait in a nearby parking lot before killing a 29-year-old man carrying $12,159 in cash and marijuana early Saturday in a shooting inside a gas station in Gary's Glen Park section.
Courtney M. Moss, 30, of Gary; Myles Thomas, of Gary; and Willie A. Jones Jr., of Indianapolis, each was charged with one count of murder in the homicide of Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, about 3:15 a.m. Saturday at the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.
Detectives were still working to identify a fourth suspect, a man who was seen in surveillance video wearing red shorts, police said.
Jones, who was shot in the leg during a fight that led to the shooting, was expected to be arrested upon his release from a hospital, police said.
Thomas, who was not in custody, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Hobart police stopped Moss after he drove Jones to St. Mary Medical Center, Lake Criminal Court records show. Moss was being held Monday without bail.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video from multiple sources showing Moss, Thomas, Jones and a man in red shorts hanging out near a silver Ford Taurus and dark Toyota Corolla in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Broadway in the hours before the shooting, records allege.
Minutes before the homicide, Thomas grabbed a handgun and began walking toward 45th Avenue, "looking east as if he is looking for someone," court records state.
"In the shadow, you can observe Harris walking in their direction," documents state.
The Ford Taurus pulled forward toward 45th Avenue, and Moss got out with a handgun, records allege.
The man in red shorts raised an AR-15-type pistol, and Moss also began to raise his handgun, before both walked west behind Harris, according to documents.
Thomas and Harris begin talking outside the gas station's store, records state.
Thomas hit Harris, who struck back and knocked a cap off Thomas' head. Jones entered the store and punched Harris as Harris and Thomas were squaring up to fight, records allege.
Harris fell back to a corner, and Moss shot him as he attempted to stand up, documents state. The man in the red shorts ran into the store and also shot Harris with an AR-15 pistol, records allege.
All four suspects ran out of the store and got into a silver Ford Taurus and dark Toyota Corolla, records state. Jones can be seen limping as he heads for the Taurus.
Police found $12,159 in cash, marijuana, a scale and sandwich bags in a bag Harris was carrying, records show.
In an interview with detectives, Moss said, "It went from a simple fight," documents allege.
Moss claimed a gun fell from Jones during the fight, and Harris reached for it.
"I didn't do anything until the shot went off," Moss allegedly told detectives.
He claimed he knew Harris and "he wasn't going to let one person kill three people," according to documents.
Anyone with information about the identify of the man in red shorts is asked to call Detective Sgts. William Poe or Kristopher Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.