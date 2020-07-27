Man shot in leg with shotgun during robbery at his Cedar Lake home

A man was shot in the leg with a shotgun during what's believed to be a robbery in his home in Cedar Lake, according to police.
The Cedar Lake Police Department responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 14000 block of Wheeler Street at about 1:20 p.m. Monday.
A male in his 20s was shot in the upper leg with a shotgun, according to a police report. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
The suspects are two men known to the shooting victim and other residents of his home, according to Cedar Lake police. They are not from Cedar Lake and one suspect has an outstanding warrant through Cook County.
They fled the scene in a black vehicle in an unknown direction.
"It is believed the motive is robbery," Cedar Lake Police Department Deputy Chief Carl Brittingham said in a news release. "This case is still under investigation and the suspects have not been located at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to other residents."
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-374-5416.
