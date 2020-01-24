Man shot into neighboring apartments, nearly striking child and woman, police say

CHESTERTON — A local woman said her 3-year-old daughter was playing on the living room floor of their apartment when she heard a pop and then saw a trail of what appeared to be smoke traveling across the room just a couple of feet away from the girl, according to police.

She then learned that a neighbor had a shot a bullet not only through her apartment but into another neighboring unit as well that struck a couch very near where the resident was lying, police said.

Samuel Duley, 22, who was taken into custody on felony count of criminal recklessness, had initially told police he accidentally shot a rifle while cleaning it.

But when police learned that the caliber of the bullet found did not match the story, Duley admitted he had actually accidentally shot at 9mm handgun, according to the incident report.

Police said Duley was carrying a large knife in his front right pocket when they questioned him.

The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Jackson Boulevard, police said.

The mother told police the bullet passed through her apartment at approximately the same height as her child playing on the floor.

