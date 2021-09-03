 Skip to main content
Man shot while walking down Broadway
Shooting stock photo

File photo

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

GARY — A 36-year-old man was walking down Broadway near 25th Avenue on Thursday morning when someone shot him, according to the Gary Police Department.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Officers were called about 11:20 a.m. to the 2600 block of Broadway for a report of a gunshot victim, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. The man said he had been walking southbound in the 2500 block when “he was shot by person(s) unknown.” 

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

