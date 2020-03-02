Man shows up at hospital with mysterious gunshot wound

A man turned up at a local emergency room with a mysterious gunshot would he could not explain to doctors or authorities.
The man arrived at about 2:30 p.m. Friday to the emergency department at Methodist Northlake Hospitals Gary Campus at 600 Grant Street in downtown Gary with a gunshot wound to the back that was not considered life-threatening. The hospital reported an assault with firearm to the police.
Gary Police Department spokesman Jack Hamady said police ascertained that the shooting took place in East Chicago and the victim went to Methodist Hospital in Gary to seek medical attention. The victim's condition was reportedly stable, but he was not cooperating with investigators.
The East Chicago Police Department is now investigating the shooting, but hasn't gotten much help from the victim, who hasn't volunteered or otherwise provided much information.
"The victim is uncooperative and unsure of where he was at when he got shot," East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera said.
Police ask anyone with any information about the case to call the East Chicago Police Department at 219-660-0000.