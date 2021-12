Man subdued with Taser after smuggling booze; fighting Schererville cops at Spiderman theater showing, police say

SCHERERVILLE — While families tried to enjoy the new "Spiderman" movie at a Schererville theater, a man allegedly fought officers and staff, eventually being subdued with a Taser, police said.

Richard Ramirez Jr. 26, of Hammond, faces charges of intimidation, battery, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and theft, according to the Schererville Police Department.

Officers responded Thursday to Showplace 12 at 1400 Eagle Ridge Drive.

Police said Ramirez smuggled liquor into the theater while families watched "Spiderman: No Way Home." He became disruptive, police said.

Ramirez allegedly fought with theater employees and police officers at the scene and police used a Taser on him.

He was then arrested and taken to Lake County Jail, awaiting court hearings for his two felony and four misdemeanor charges.

