Man suffers medical emergency at the East Chicago South Shore Line station

A 64-year-old man suffered a health emergency Sunday night at the South Shore Line commuter train station in East Chicago.
An unidentified commuter flagged down a NICTD Transit Police officer at 7:34 p.m. Sunday at the train station at 5615 Indianapolis Blvd. A male Hispanic was laying on the ground in front of the station, and a woman was performing CPR on him while waiting for medical help to arrive.
"As Officer Collins ran to his vehicle for his AED, the East Chicago Fire Department arrived at the location and started to work on the male," the NICTD Transit Police said in a news release. "The male was transported by EMS to the St. Catherine Hospital Emergency Room for additional medical treatment."
No information was immediately available about the man's condition or if he was still in the hospital.