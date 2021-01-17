Man suffers neck wound in East Chicago shooting

EAST CHICAGO — A Gary man was injured in an early Saturday shooting, police said.

At 11:31 a.m. Saturday, East Chicago police responded to the 3900 block of Fir Street after receiving a shot spotter notification.

When officers arrived to the area to search for victims or suspects, they were told a gunshot wound victim had been dropped off at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Rivera said officers went to the hospital and were told a 27-year-old Gary man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his neck area.

The man was uncooperative and refused to answer questions about his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the East Chicago Police Department non-emergency tip line at 219-391-8500, or Detective Carina Acevedo at 219-391-8318, or cacevedo@eastchicago.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.