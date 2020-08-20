Man tells judge he hopes to post $10K cash bond on murder, attempted murder charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a man's request to vacate his September trial Wednesday after he said a relative from out of state plans to post his $10,000 cash bond.

Donjulian Hobson, 23, of Gary, also told a Lake Criminal Court judge he still hopes to hire a private attorney to defend him on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Hobson is accused of killing Antonio Adams, 23, of Gary, by shooting him twice in the head July 14, 2018, and then turning the gun on Adams' pregnant girlfriend. The woman survived a gunshot wound to the back of her head and later gave birth to the child she was carrying at the time.

Murder defendants typically are not granted bond, unless the court determines the presumption of evidence in the case is not strong. Hobson first received bond in June 2019 and has sought several reductions since that time.

The woman he's accused of shooting testified in July 2019 she would fear for the safety of herself and her child if Hobson were released from jail. When the court granted Hobson's most recent bond reduction, he was ordered to wear a GPS monitor upon release.