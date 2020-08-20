Man tells judge he hopes to post $10K cash bond on murder, attempted murder charges

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a man's request to vacate his September trial Wednesday after he said a relative from out of state plans to post his $10,000 cash bond.
Donjulian Hobson, 23, of Gary, also told a Lake Criminal Court judge he still hopes to hire a private attorney to defend him on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Hobson is accused of killing Antonio Adams, 23, of Gary, by shooting him twice in the head July 14, 2018, and then turning the gun on Adams' pregnant girlfriend. The woman survived a gunshot wound to the back of her head and later gave birth to the child she was carrying at the time.
Murder defendants typically are not granted bond, unless the court determines the presumption of evidence in the case is not strong. Hobson first received bond in June 2019 and has sought several reductions since that time.
The woman he's accused of shooting testified in July 2019 she would fear for the safety of herself and her child if Hobson were released from jail. When the court granted Hobson's most recent bond reduction, he was ordered to wear a GPS monitor upon release.
Hobson's public defender, Robert Varga, asked for Hobson's Sept. 17 trial to be continued, in part, because he needs more time to review about 7,500 pages of possible evidence the state obtained in a subpoena to Facebook and recently turned over to the defense.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez objected to any further delay of Hobson's trial. His case has been pending since August 2018.
Judge Kathleen Lang said she would "begrudgingly" grant Hobson's request to delay the trial. She set a status hearing for Nov. 18.
