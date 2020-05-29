Man tells police he 'didn't want to die' after leading them on chase, hitting squad car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A 27-year-old man told police he led them on a high-speed chase Wednesday and hit an unmarked squad car "because he had warrants and didn't want to die," Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Elijah L. Gray, of Gary, was arrested on multiple charges after the chase ended in the 6200 block of Juniper Avenue, police said.

The chase began about 9:15 p.m. when officers with the city's Multi-Agency Gang Unit saw Gray disregard a stop sign as he traveled east on 15th Avenue near Massachusetts Street, Hamady said.

Gray stopped near 15th Avenue and Virginia Street, and police noticed the 2000 Buick LaSabre he was driving had fictitious registration, police said.

As an officer approached, Gray sped off southbound on Virginia Street and led officers on a pursuit through the city's Midtown, Aetna and Glen Ryan neighborhoods, police said.

A front-seat passenger jumped from the moving car near East 13th Avenue and Idaho Street and was taken into custody, Hamady said.

Gray struck an unmarked police car in the area of 11th Avenue and Clay Street, damaging the police car's front quarter panel. The Buick came to rest in the 6200 block of Juniper Avenue in a dead-end sandy area.