Man to return home early after serving time for murder, attempted murder

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Monday granted a Gary man's request to be returned to Lake County to complete his sentence for attempted murder.

Andrew Ford, 47, was convicted in 1996 of murder and attempted murder for killing Patrick Carter, 25, of Gary, and wounding a then-24-year-old man April 23, 1993, in Gary's Delaney housing complex.

Ford completed his sentence for the murder conviction in 2010. He was scheduled to be released from Indiana State Prison in Michigan City in November 2023 after completing his sentence for attempted murder.

During a hearing, Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Ford's petition for a sentence modification and ordered he be placed in the Lake County Community Corrections Community Transition Court Program.

Ford said during the hearing he shot Carter and Miller because he thought they were going to harm Ford's uncle, Terry Hodge.

Ford said he and Hodge were with a woman and Hodge asked her to pull over so he could talk to two men. Ford said he remained in the car with the woman, but he got out when he noticed the woman appeared to be afraid and yelled the men had a gun.