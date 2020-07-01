Man to return home early after serving time for murder, attempted murder

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Monday granted a Gary man's request to be returned to Lake County to complete his sentence for attempted murder.
Andrew Ford, 47, was convicted in 1996 of murder and attempted murder for killing Patrick Carter, 25, of Gary, and wounding a then-24-year-old man April 23, 1993, in Gary's Delaney housing complex.
Ford completed his sentence for the murder conviction in 2010. He was scheduled to be released from Indiana State Prison in Michigan City in November 2023 after completing his sentence for attempted murder.
During a hearing, Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Ford's petition for a sentence modification and ordered he be placed in the Lake County Community Corrections Community Transition Court Program.
Ford said during the hearing he shot Carter and Miller because he thought they were going to harm Ford's uncle, Terry Hodge.
Ford said he and Hodge were with a woman and Hodge asked her to pull over so he could talk to two men. Ford said he remained in the car with the woman, but he got out when he noticed the woman appeared to be afraid and yelled the men had a gun.
Police said Hodge and the men were in the area of 23rd Avenue and Fillmore Street when they argued about a VCR remote control. Hodge reached into the men's car and turned off the ignition, then said, "I should take your car."
During a struggle, Ford shot one man, who played dead, then shot Carter as he tried to escape.
Ford said he though Carter and the other man were trying to drive off as they wrestled with Hodge over a gun. He didn't intend to kill Carter, he said.
"My intention was to prevent him from hurting my uncle," he said.
Ford said he later realized that his lack of education at the time contributed to the position in which he found himself.
Ford's attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, said Ford was not eligible to petition the court for a sentence modification without the permission from the Lake County prosecutor's office.
Deputy Prosecutor Michael Toth and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Barbara McConnell agreed to grant permission, records show.
Ford, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, earned his GED and bachelor's degree with honors from Ball State University while incarcerated and completed a number of other programs, Gruenhagen said.
"I've never been so impressed with any individual I've encountered who's been incarcerated," Gruenhagen said. "He came prepared. He's done so much to help himself."
Vasquez agreed to grant Ford's petition, saying Ford had earned it. However, the judge warned the system would continue to react to Ford's behavior.
"Everything that we do is a reaction to what's being presented to us," Vasquez said.
After 18 months, Ford can submit another petition for further modification of his sentence.
