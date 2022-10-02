Man who clears logjams from Little Cal wins National Park Service volunteer award

A Porter man who clears logjams in the Little Calumet River at the Indiana Dunes National Park won a National Park Service award for volunteerism.

"Beaver dam buster" Rob Albrecht-Mallinger won the National Park Service’s George and Helen Hartzog Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service for his volunteerism at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

It's a national award that recognizes exceptional Volunteers in Parks.

“If you take a look around Indiana Dunes National Park you will see volunteers just like Rob serving alongside park employees and making a difference,” said Volunteer Program Manager Jim Whitenack. “Rob has been at the forefront of the effort since the conception of this volunteer river crew program.”

Albrecht-Mallinger won the individual category for his efforts to make the East Branch of the Little Calumet River more accessible to the public.

He's helped lead the Indiana Dunes National Park's River Restoration Crew since the park’s volunteer office partnered and the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association put it together in 2019.

The crew removes logjams, cleans up trash and puts in new boat launches so kayakers and other paddlers can take in "more than 11 miles of scenic views through some of the most biodiverse habitats in the national park."

“There are so many ways to connect and support your local national park," Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said. "Rob epitomizes what it means to be a park volunteer, steward, neighbor and friend. We are so proud of Rob and very grateful for all our volunteers here at Indiana Dunes.”

For more information, visit nps.gov/indu/getinvolved/volunteer.htm.