Man who defrauded federal pandemic program gets probation

HAMMOND — A federal judge has sentenced a Merrillville man to probation for defrauding the federal government out of pandemic-related financial aid.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon declined to imprison William Rainey Tuesday.

Rainey pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to a felony charge of wire fraud for lying on an application for federal funds to assist his Merrillville-based business, Montay’s Lawn and Snow Removal.

He applied to the U.S. Small Business Administration for money associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES — Act for low-interest, forgivable loans.

It was a 2020 program designed to help firms experiencing revenue losses and prevent worker layoffs.

Rainey admitted in his guilty plea he falsely claimed his business had 11 employees and was in danger of losing business revenue of $700,000.

Rainey never had more than seven part-time employees, whom he paid in cash, and never earned more than $300,000 in revenues.

Rainey signed a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office to give up his right to make federal prosecutors prove his guilt in return for a more lenient sentence.

Matthew D. Soliday, Rainey’s court-appointed defense attorney, said in a memo he sent the court earlier that Rainey cooperated with investigators and surrendered all $180,000 in loan money he received.

Soliday said Rainey truly meant to spend the money on his business payroll. He said Rainey has no criminal history.

