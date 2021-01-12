Man who pulled a daring Porter County jail escape gets one more chance

VALPARAISO — A Portage man who briefly escaped from the county jail three years ago must now serve more time.

But Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey W. Clymer is giving Michael L. Maldonado a legal way to break out of a lengthy prison term and a hopeless criminal life he has led since his teens.

The judge imposed a 20-year sentence Monday on the 28-year-old Portage man in punishment for more than a dozen drug-related violations and crimes of violence.

But the judge tempered his sentence with mercy. “I have hope for you. You may not hear that very often,” Clymer told Maldonado.

The sentencing took place Monday over teleconferencing video feeds among the judge, Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp, Public Defender Mark Chargualaf, Maldonado and a probation officer.

Even Maldonado’s father, Alejandro Maldonado and stepmother, Peleka Maldonado could view the proceedings from their home in Indianapolis over the livestreaming linkup.

The attorneys for the prosecution and defense explained Maldonado had been in trouble with the law since age 12, when he was first referred to the juvenile court system.

Efforts to rehabilitate him over the years failed.