 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man with Porter County warrant barricades self; sparks SWAT response, police say
alert urgent

Man with Porter County warrant barricades self; sparks SWAT response, police say

STOCK Police - SWAT
John J. Watkins, The Times

FOUNTAIN COUNTY — A SWAT team and negotiators were called after a man with a warrant out of Porter County barricaded himself in a house Wednesday, police said. 

Just after 4 p.m. multiple agencies attempted to serve an active felony arrest warrant for 42-year-old Brandon Crockett, of West Lebanon, at a residence at 106 North Sixth Street in Attica, Indiana, according to a release from the Indiana State Police Lafayette District. 

Crockett had two active warrants, including one from Porter County for failure to appear for dealing methamphetamine, police said. The second warrant was issued from the Indiana Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Indiana State Police, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department and Attica Police Department arrived at the residence and officers surrounded the house and made announcements. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

One person exited the house and two people inside a vehicle on the property also exited. However, Crockett barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out, police said.

Indiana State Police SWAT team members and negotiators were called and attempted to make contact with Crockett. After several attempts to persuade Crockett to surrender, officers used non-lethal techniques to get him to comply, Indiana State Police said. 

Just before 8 p.m. Crockett willingly surrendered to the ISP SWAT members and he was arrested without further incident. He was taken to Fountain County Jail and the three other people on the property were released from the scene. 

The Indiana State Police Lafayette Post was assisted by Indiana State Police SWAT, EOD, negotiators, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Attica Police Department and Attica Fire Department.

There is no further information police said could be released at this time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts