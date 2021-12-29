Man with Porter County warrant barricades self; sparks SWAT response, police say

FOUNTAIN COUNTY — A SWAT team and negotiators were called after a man with a warrant out of Porter County barricaded himself in a house Wednesday, police said.
Just after 4 p.m. multiple agencies attempted to serve an active felony arrest warrant for 42-year-old Brandon Crockett, of West Lebanon, at a residence at 106 North Sixth Street in Attica, Indiana, according to a release from the Indiana State Police Lafayette District.
Crockett had two active warrants, including one from Porter County for failure to appear for dealing methamphetamine, police said. The second warrant was issued from the Indiana Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
Indiana State Police, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department and Attica Police Department arrived at the residence and officers surrounded the house and made announcements.
One person exited the house and two people inside a vehicle on the property also exited. However, Crockett barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out, police said.
Indiana State Police SWAT team members and negotiators were called and attempted to make contact with Crockett. After several attempts to persuade Crockett to surrender, officers used non-lethal techniques to get him to comply, Indiana State Police said.
Just before 8 p.m. Crockett willingly surrendered to the ISP SWAT members and he was arrested without further incident. He was taken to Fountain County Jail and the three other people on the property were released from the scene.
The Indiana State Police Lafayette Post was assisted by Indiana State Police SWAT, EOD, negotiators, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Attica Police Department and Attica Fire Department.
There is no further information police said could be released at this time.