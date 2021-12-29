Man with Porter County warrant barricades self; sparks SWAT response, police say

FOUNTAIN COUNTY — A SWAT team and negotiators were called after a man with a warrant out of Porter County barricaded himself in a house Wednesday, police said.

Just after 4 p.m. multiple agencies attempted to serve an active felony arrest warrant for 42-year-old Brandon Crockett, of West Lebanon, at a residence at 106 North Sixth Street in Attica, Indiana, according to a release from the Indiana State Police Lafayette District.

Crockett had two active warrants, including one from Porter County for failure to appear for dealing methamphetamine, police said. The second warrant was issued from the Indiana Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Indiana State Police, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department and Attica Police Department arrived at the residence and officers surrounded the house and made announcements.

One person exited the house and two people inside a vehicle on the property also exited. However, Crockett barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out, police said.