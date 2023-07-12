HAMMOND – The bright orange metallic sculpture Man of Steel has towered for decades over Harrison Park, greeting visitors to downtown Hammond and symbolizing the role labor and industry have played in the Region.

The late artist Hermann Gurfinkel created one of Hammond’s first pieces of public art, a giant square-faced head gazing up into the sky was crafted with Region-made steel and installed in the park in 1977. The 22-foot-tall sculpture has become a local landmark, been featured on civic booster brochures and drawn comparisons to Superman with its name, blocky iron jawline and stern expression of resolve. A scale model is now on display in the “Calumet Voices, National Stories” exhibit at The Field Museum in Chicago.

Landmark Man of Steel sculpture to get restored after years of neglect

The sculpture has gotten rusty and worn down over the decades.

Now the newly formed AHA! Arts Hammond Association is looking to revitalize the landmark and later Harrison Park, the 25-acre downtown park that was a cow pasture until Hammond acquired it in 1898.

“The Man of Steel needs a facelift,” said Seda Turan with the AHA! Arts Hammond Association. “Since 1977, it has had no TLC. It needs to be welded, sandblasted and painted to the original color. We want to landscape it and light it up. It’s a very dynamic piece from a famous artist that’s been neglected for a long time. What is the roots of Northwest Indiana? The steel industry. That was built by students and union workers with donated steel. We want to revitalize The Man of Steel. This is a gateway.”

Gurfinkel’s sculptures have been displayed around the Region, including the menorah on the facade of the Temple Israel in Valparaiso, Mother and Child at the old LaPorte Hospital and the Lake County Public Library in Merrillville, where his The Reader sculpture is another instantly recognizable Northwest Indiana icon depicting a recumbent, classical-looking woman reading books.

Valparaiso University’s Brauer Museum of Art did a 2017 retrospective of the late artist, who died in 2004, calling him a “Hidden Northwest Indiana Legend.”

The AHA! Arts Hammond Association aims to tackle the restoration project next year. It’s looking to raise funds for the work, seeking sponsors like steelmakers.

Seda Turan (left) and Ish Muhammad Nieves with the AHA! Arts Hammond Association plan to restore the Man of Steel sculpture.

“It’s tired. That’s all I can say,” she said. “The color’s not the same. It’s faded a little bit.”

Gurfinkel was born in 1916 and served as an apprentice of the metalworker Hanns Rheindorff working on the Cathedral of Cologne after getting rejected by an arts school in Dusseldorf that had an Aryan-only policy. He was a refugee from Nazi Germany who escaped to the United States just before Kristallnacht in 1938, sailing on a Dutch ship after he was urged to leave by relatives in New York City and Detroit. He spent the next six decades working as a sculptor, steel welder, blacksmith, jewelry maker and goldsmith.

Originally settling in New York, he moved to Detroit where he studied at the prestigious Cranbrook Academy, where he taught. He got an opportunity to teach at the IIT Institute of Design that brought him to Chicago, where he worked alongside the famed architect and geodesic dome designer R. Buckminster Fuller. He later taught metalworking at the School of the Art Institute and opened a jewelry shop on Oak Street in the Gold Coast.

Gurfinkel moved to south suburban Glenwood and ended up setting in Valparaiso in the 1960s, living there for the last 35 years of his life. He was smitten, writing: “Like the ocean, Lake Michigan revealed its vastness and, on shore, one giant plant after another forging American steel. I felt at home, and moved to a blacksmith shop in nearby Valparaiso.”

He grew vegetables outside his home on an 80-acre farm a U.S. Steel engineer made into a country estate. Gurfinkel served as as artist in residence for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools before getting commissions for large-scale sculpture.

He’s won a number of awards, including the German Cross of Merit that’s Germany’s highest civilian award. He designed the Lion of Judah sculpture in Cologne Germany that commemorated headmaster Erich Klibansky’s efforts to save the lives of his Jewish high school students.

In 1977, he was selected by the Indiana Arts Commission to create Man of Steel.

“Everybody knows it. It’s a nice little landmark,” said Ish Muhammad Nieves with the AHA! Arts Hammond Association. “It’s due. It’s nice to reactivate that landmark.”

He worked with local industries, the Hammond Park Department, Hammond Technical Vocational High School welding students and eight different trade unions to create the work. The Operating Engineers lent a crane that lifted the 10-ton sculpture into place.

“It’s the foundation and spine of Northwest Indiana. We’re built on steel. Why not honor it?” Turan said. “This could be a slippery slope to beautifying the park. We could make it an inviting public space with picnics, music events, videos, movies and art.”

Gurfinkel painted it bright orange, noting “all ironworkers recognize this color, used to protect steel in the outdoors.”

The massive, larger-than-life sculpture hasn’t ever been restored, Turan said. It’s sat untouched for 46 years.

“It’s steel. Just like the people of Northwest Indiana,” she said.

It’s gotten mottled with patches of rust. The sculpture just needs some care so it doesn’t look so rundown, Nieves said.

“It’s nothing a fresh coat of paint can’t fix,” he said. “It’s going to be our next AHA! moment.”

For more information, visit artshammond.org or find the Arts Hammond Alliance on social media.