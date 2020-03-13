March Recycling Madness begins Monday

March Recycling Madness, created and managed by the Sisterhood Chapter of Buns Care Children’s Charity, kicks off Monday in the Lake Central School system.

It provides an opportunity to make sure old cellphones, laptop computers, inkjet and laser printer ink cartridges and assorted small electronics are properly recycled.

Ten Lake Central School system locations will begin accepting your e-Waste on Monday.

Ten other locations scattered throughout Lake County will start accepting on Wednesday. This event runs through the end of March.

The Sisterhood’s recycling companies will clean, refill and resell the ink cartridges. They will salvage all reusable parts from the electronics. Some of the electronics will be refurbished and sold.

The Sisterhood will use the small amounts received for each item from the recyclers to fund their Free PreK-at-Home program. Program details can be found at www.BunsCare.org/Sisterhood.

In addition to Lake Central’s High School, 3 middle schools, and 6 elementary schools, items can also be dropped off for e-Waste at its Transition to Adulthood location and Transportation Department.