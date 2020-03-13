March Recycling Madness begins Monday

March Recycling Madness, created and managed by the Sisterhood Chapter of Buns Care Children’s Charity, kicks off Monday in the Lake Central School system.
It provides an opportunity to make sure old cellphones, laptop computers, inkjet and laser printer ink cartridges and assorted small electronics are properly recycled.
Ten Lake Central School system locations will begin accepting your e-Waste on Monday.
Ten other locations scattered throughout Lake County will start accepting on Wednesday. This event runs through the end of March.
The Sisterhood’s recycling companies will clean, refill and resell the ink cartridges. They will salvage all reusable parts from the electronics. Some of the electronics will be refurbished and sold.
The Sisterhood will use the small amounts received for each item from the recyclers to fund their Free PreK-at-Home program. Program details can be found at www.BunsCare.org/Sisterhood.
In addition to Lake Central’s High School, 3 middle schools, and 6 elementary schools, items can also be dropped off for e-Waste at its Transition to Adulthood location and Transportation Department.
Other locations include Frank Mrvan’s North Township Trustee office, the Griffith Family YMCA, Hobart Chamber of Commerce office, New Supplies Company in Griffith, Franciscan Health Fitness Center (OMNI), Campagna Academy, St. John Township Trustee office, Anytime Fitness U.S. 30 location in Merrillville, Ignite Elite Volleyball Club in Crown Point, Ridge United Methodist Church in Munster, and North Township Circle of Services in Hessville. For location addresses, hours of operations, and a complete list of acceptable e-Waste items, visit www.BunsCare.org/events.
The Buns Care Charity is dedicated to improving the education and welfare of Lake County’s disadvantaged children. The Charity’s Sisterhood Chapter is focused on promoting the importance of early childhood education and providing an option to traditional preschool for financially struggling local families. The office is located at 825 W. 45th St. in Griffith.