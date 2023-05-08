CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Marian Catholic High School recently held most successful Day of Giving.

The event, known as the 4Mrian, raised nearly $100,000, with money going toward supporting the school's commitment to academic excellence, athletic achievement, artistic development and spiritual growth.

Because the school surpassed its $75,000 goal, President Vince Krydynski, Principal Steve Tortorello and Vice President for Advancement Colleen Peabody have agreed to work a shift at Zarlengo’s Italian Ice in Chicago Heights.

This year, not only did Marian Catholic ask its donors to give back, it asked students, staff and faculty to give back to the community by participating in a day of service.

They contributed more than 3,000 hours of community service for the day. The morning began with a prayer service, then the Marian Catholic community worked on projects on and off campus.

Some planted trees around the school with the Morton Arboretum; others visited local grade schools, created care packages, helped clean a local church, volunteered at a humane society and painted a mural.

It was an opportunity for students to learn the importance of service and philanthropy.

“Christian service is an important part of our mission. As such, we felt it paramount to accomplish good work together as a community,” said Linda Hansen, vice president of ministry and mission at Marian Catholic.

The success of this year's 4Marian is a testament to the school's commitment to service, philanthropy and education.