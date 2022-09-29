Marian Catholic hosts open house, shadow day

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Marian Catholic High School is hosting two open houses and a shadow day in the coming weeks.

The first open house is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The second is from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 6.

These open houses provide potential students and their families with an opportunity to meet the principal, teachers and other school leaders; tour Marian Catholic’s state-of-the-art campus; and receive information about financial aid and enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.

Additionally, students currently enrolled in 8th grade can learn firsthand what a day in the life of a Marian Catholic High School student is all about by attending the 8th Grade Super Shadow Day on Oct. 10.

On that day, each 8th grader will shadow a current Marian Catholic student for the full day.

For more information about these events, the Catholic High School Entrance Exam on Saturday, Dec. 3, and enrolling at Marian Catholic High School, visit the admissions website at www.marianchs.com/admissions. send an email to our admission team at tdecarlo@marianchs.com or call the school at 708-755-7565.

About Marian Catholic High School

As a Catholic co-educational college preparatory high school, Marian Catholic High School’s goal is to help every student realize their personal best academically, athletically, artistically and spiritually through a challenging and diverse academic curriculum, numerous extracurricular programs and daily opportunities to grow in faith. Our students develop essential skills for post-secondary education, including inductive and deductive logic, critical thinking, research principles, and oral and written communication skills. Marian Catholic also provides a flexible curriculum of liberal, fine and practical arts which serves students' particular needs and opens them to a variety of career choices.

Founded in 1958 by the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, Illinois (https://springfieldop.org/), Marian Catholic maintains a strong commitment to the Dominican tradition of study, prayer, community and preaching. Marian Catholic students seek truth, exhibit personal responsibility, cultivate their individual talents, and demonstrate ethical leadership and Christian service. Visit www.marianchs.com for more information.