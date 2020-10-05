Marian teacher selected U of C Outstanding Educator

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Scott Becvar, a teacher and coach at Marian Catholic High School, has been selected for the University of Chicago's Outstanding Educator Award.

He's a math and social studies teacher and coach for the men's and women's tennis teams.

An Outstanding Educator is one who shapes young minds in meaningful ways - thoughtfully approaching instruction, sharing an infectious love for learning, and caring for students both inside and outside of the classroom.

Each year, newly admitted University of Chicago students have the opportunity to reflect on their time in school and nominate an educator who challenged them intellectually, opened new vistas of discovery, or channeled their interests into paths for intellectual growth.

“I’m not surprised that Scott has been recognized by one of his students,” said Vince Krydynski, President of Marian Catholic. “He epitomizes the impact Marian Catholic educators have on young lives."

The University of Chicago has recognized excellence in teaching with the distinguished Outstanding Educator Award for more than three decades. Becvar and other recipients of the award are exceptional in their field and role models for all students.

All award winners receive a commemorative award, certificate, and letter that includes details from the student who nominated them. A virtual celebration will take place on Oct. 21 and feature guest speakers including University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer, Provost Ka Yee C. Lee, and Trustee Greg Wendt.

