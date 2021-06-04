Marquette Greenway Trail moves another step forward

BURNS HARBOR — Friday’s Marquette Greenway Trail ceremony here was both a beginning and an end.
A groundbreaking was held for the Portage stretch of the trail at the same time as the ribbon was cut to ceremonially open the 1.5-mile Burns Harbor section.
Eventually, the trail will stretch from Michigan to Illinois.
The trail is part of a decades-long vision for Northwest Indiana, said Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz.
Burns Harbor’s 1.5-mile asphalt trail was built with funding from a $1.41 million grant, which covered about 70 percent of the cost.
Rebecca Holwerda, representing Gov. Eric Holcomb, complimented Burns Harbor officials for completing the trail on time and $327,000 under budget.
“This is going to be such an awesome spot for people to come and be outdoors,” she said. “The great outdoors is in great demand.”
Burns Harbor Town Council President Nick Loving said Cleveland-Cliffs, which now owns the Burns Harbor steel mill, donated 60 acres for the trail.
Portage is building the next mile of the trail to push west to Ameriplex with the help of a $2.55 million Next Level Trails grant. A large ceremonial check was presented to Mayor Sue Lynch.
“This is a big project for Burns Harbor and Portage,” Lynch said. “Without this Next Level Trails program, we wouldn’t be doing it.”
Portage’s section of the trail will include a boardwalk through wetlands inside Indiana Dunes National Park and a pedestrian bridge over Salt Creek.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, applauded those in Northwest Indiana who make the connections that make projects like the trail happen.
“It’s important to recognize a collaborative effort for the quality of life for our region,” he said. “It’s important to have like-minded people coming together to overcome obstacles.”
Labovitz stressed the importance of the trail for more than just stretching your legs.
“The pandemic showed us how important our public spaces are. Our parks and our trails arguably saved us all,” he said.
“This is for future generations as well,” he said.
Mitch Barloga, who has been pushing for expansion of trails for 15 years on behalf of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, called this project another great step.
Brad Enslen, a member of the Burns Harbor Redevelopment Commission, is excited to see his town’s segment of the trail completed.
“For a town this size to put something through, that’s a big deal,” Enslen said. The town had just 1,156 residents in the 2010 Census.
The town is planning to build a new town hall and town center on the east side of Ind. 149.