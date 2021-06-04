Marquette Greenway Trail moves another step forward

“This is a big project for Burns Harbor and Portage,” Lynch said. “Without this Next Level Trails program, we wouldn’t be doing it.”

Portage’s section of the trail will include a boardwalk through wetlands inside Indiana Dunes National Park and a pedestrian bridge over Salt Creek.

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, applauded those in Northwest Indiana who make the connections that make projects like the trail happen.

“It’s important to recognize a collaborative effort for the quality of life for our region,” he said. “It’s important to have like-minded people coming together to overcome obstacles.”

Labovitz stressed the importance of the trail for more than just stretching your legs.

“The pandemic showed us how important our public spaces are. Our parks and our trails arguably saved us all,” he said.

“This is for future generations as well,” he said.

Mitch Barloga, who has been pushing for expansion of trails for 15 years on behalf of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, called this project another great step.