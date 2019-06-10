WHITING — A free Fan Fest is just one part of an action-packed induction weekend beginning Friday at the Mascot Hall of Fame, 1851 Front St.
This will mark the first induction ceremony held at the hall since it opened to the public in December.
Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks), Benny the Bull (Chicago Bulls), Sluggerrr (Kansas City Royals) and Nittany Lion (Penn State University) will be inducted during a ceremony to be held on a stage outside the hall at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
They will join the ranks of the 17 mascots from professional and collegiate sports that are already members.
"These four guys were elected in '17 when shovels went in the ground, so they've held off on induction til now," said Orestes Hernandez, executive director for the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Hernandez said 12 of the 17 current members are scheduled to attend the weekend and will be presented with gifts prior to the start of the induction ceremony.
"They will be running around in and out of the building and outside all Saturday long," Mayor Joe Stahura said.
The weekend will start with an opening reception from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
The four new members will be there in costume, while the other performers will get to enjoy the reception sans outfits.
Hernandez said most of them have not yet seen the hall in its completed state.
The opening night reception is open to the public and will feature ballpark-style food and a cash bar.
The cost to attend is $10 for hall members and $20 for all others.
More information regarding the reception can be obtained by calling the hall at 219 354-8814 or by emailinginfo@mascothalloffame.com.
A Fan Fest will take place outside the hall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Hernandez said there will be local merchants present and the Chicago Blackhawks will set up a shoot the puck experience for fans.
On Sunday, a short parade will kick off at 10 a.m. from Oil City Stadium and proceed down 119th Street to the induction stage.
"Sunday morning is the highlight," Hernandez said.
He said the parade will be live streamed on the hall's Facebook page and that all franchises and universities with an inducted member are being asked to share the live feed.
Hernandez said the goal is for Whiting to one day be mentioned in the same conversation as Canton, Cooperstown, Springfield and Toronto when people talk about the major sports halls of fame.
He said teams may be good or bad and players come and go, but the mascots endure.
"The mascot's always there to put a smile on your face, to distract you from that one thing that's happening in life or in the game that might not be so great," Hernandez said.
The hall will be open all weekend with standard entrance fees.
"It should be a lot of crazy mascot mania," Stahura said.