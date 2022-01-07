Mask advisory issued for LaPorte County government facilities

LAPORTE — LaPorte County government buildings are operating under a mask advisory in response to a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Department heads were also given authority to impose mask mandates for their respective offices, if they deem necessary.

The action Wednesday by the LaPorte County Commissioners was initiated because the number of recent new cases throughout the county is higher than at any point during the pandemic.

“It’s definitely not the record numbers we would like to have,” LaPorte Health Department Administrator Amanda Lahners said.

Lahners said there were 330 new cases reported on Monday.

The number of new cases reported Tuesday dropped to 186 but rose to 268 on Wednesday.

In comparison, Lahners said the number of daily new cases last year was basically in the single and double digits until a month ago.

The record of 144 new cases from Dec. 30, 2020 was broken when 146 new cases were reported on Dec. 28.