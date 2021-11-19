Mask debate carries on at Valparaiso School Board meeting

Board member Erika Watkins also addressed the issue with requiring masks in school but not at athletic competitions. “There are some things that it just doesn’t make sense,” she said.

“We will never get it right for everyone,” Watkins said. She hopes the spirit of genuine concern about the students expressed at Thursday night’s meeting continues.

“Listen to internalize what is really being said,” she advised. “We want to be the examples we need to be for our children, our community.”

Several members of the public spoke against the mask mandate.

“Did you know that teachers are talking about COVID and instilling the fear of death if you don’t get the vaccine?” Brad Hallal asked the board. His son is afraid to return to school, where the mask mandate makes people look like “faceless zombies,” he said.

Lenn Hann was concerned about injuries, psychological or otherwise, from requiring masks.

“I’m not an anti-masker, he said. “Anytime I’m sanding in the garage, I’m wearing a mask. I’m not stupid.”