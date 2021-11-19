Mask debate carries on at Valparaiso School Board meeting

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso School Board member Dr. Robert Behrend said he was frustrated after hearing from parents complaining about the mask mandate in classrooms.
He has three children, all vaccinated, at college. At Indiana University’s most recent men’s basketball game, he noted, no one was wearing a mask.
Parents at the meeting had noted that while Valparaiso Community Schools requires masks to be worn in the classroom, they are scarce at athletic competitions.
“A lot of this is crazy. I agree. But we do have rules,” Behrend said, emphasizing that he spoke only for himself, not the entire board.
Superintendent Jim McCall has often said the mask mandate was implemented to keep students in school as much as possible. The Indiana State Department of Health requires school districts to enforce a quarantine when there is direct contact with a patient with a communicable disease, he said.
Requiring masks reduces the chances of students having to quarantine at home for eight to 14 days and then have difficulty catching up with the rest of the students upon returning to school, he said.
“The quarantine is a major obstacle,” Behrend said, and the School Board has to obey the law.
Contact Gov. Eric Holcomb or state lawmakers if you’re unhappy, he told the parents.
Board member Erika Watkins also addressed the issue with requiring masks in school but not at athletic competitions. “There are some things that it just doesn’t make sense,” she said.
“We will never get it right for everyone,” Watkins said. She hopes the spirit of genuine concern about the students expressed at Thursday night’s meeting continues.
“Listen to internalize what is really being said,” she advised. “We want to be the examples we need to be for our children, our community.”
Several members of the public spoke against the mask mandate.
“Did you know that teachers are talking about COVID and instilling the fear of death if you don’t get the vaccine?” Brad Hallal asked the board. His son is afraid to return to school, where the mask mandate makes people look like “faceless zombies,” he said.
Lenn Hann was concerned about injuries, psychological or otherwise, from requiring masks.
“I’m not an anti-masker, he said. “Anytime I’m sanding in the garage, I’m wearing a mask. I’m not stupid.”
Noor Arfeen, a senior at Valparaiso High School, thanked the board for the mask mandate. Two years ago, she learned about the severity of other pandemics, she said. “I feel like you guys have done a great job of protecting me and other students.”
In other business, the board approved raises for staff members, on the heels of approving raises for teachers. Most staff members will see 5% raises. Newly hired personnel will see 2.4% raises.
Beginning Jan. 1, the starting hourly wage for aides will rise to $11.50, from $10.40. Other starting wages will rise to $13 for food service, $17 for bus drivers and $23 for nurses.
Substitutes will be paid $84 per day. Those with teaching licenses will get $92, and retired Valparaiso Community Schools will get $100 for substituting.
The increases “will enable us to recruit and maintain high-quality staff,” McCall said.