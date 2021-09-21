Mass at St. Florian to honor CPD's Ella French, Yvonne Ruzich and first responders

A memorial mass of remembrance will honor Chicago Police Department Officer Ella French who was killed in the line of duty, Yvonne Ruzich, the 70-year-old Hegewisch resident who was fatally shot during a carjacking, and first responders.
Christ Our Light Parish will celebrate the special Evening of Light Mass at 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Florian Church at 13145 S. Houston Ave. in the Hegewisch community of Chicago just across the state line.
People are encouraged to bring a candle and a picture of anyone they want to remember during the special service. The Mass is meant to show gratitude for first responders and remember the fallen and lost loved ones in order to show that "the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."
"It is a Holy Mass of prayer, gratitude and remembrance for all our first responders and anyone affected through violence," according to Christ Our Light Parish. "Please join us and pray for the brave men and women who protect those we love. Bring a candle and picture of anyone to be remembered."
A symphony quintet will perform at the church, which has a Shrine of Protectors honoring fallen police officers and first responders.
The Mass is being celebrated in conjunction with the 4th District of the Chicago Police Department and the Community Faith Coalition.
"We are all to bring a candle and a picture of our deceased loved one," parishioner Janice Minton-Kutz said. "We are not surrendering our loved ones to crime and violence."
For more information, visit www.colparish.org, call (773) 646-4877 or email st.florian@sbcglobal.net.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: SoHo Sweets Creamery, Balkan grocer, Filipino restaurant, dental office and furniture store open; Pepe's closes
