Massive development planned for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — The Missner Group appears to be expanding the scope of its industrial development proposed in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads area.

Eddie Adler, of Missner, said the company has a purchase agreement in place for an 11-acre parcel south of 93rd Avenue.

The company already acquired an adjacent 26-acre piece of land and also has a purchase agreement for another 45-acre parcel there.

Adler said the plan is to build multiple speculative industrial facilities. It hasn’t been determined how many buildings will be constructed, but in total, the facilities will have more than 1 million square feet of space.

Adler said construction is expected to start next year and it will occur in phases

Before that can happen, the zoning of the 11 acres needs to be changed from a planned unit development designation to a commercial/industrial special district to match the other 71 acres Missner controls.

The Merrillville Plan Commission is expected to consider the zone change request next Tuesday. The matter also will go before the Town Council for a final decision.

Town officials have supported the development since it was initially presented in the summer.