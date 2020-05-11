'Massive' project eyed for Merrillville site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A facility the town manager describes as "massive" is eyeing the AmeriPlex site at Broadway and 93rd Avenue.

Patrick Reardon said he didn't know who the user was and said it was one of several new developments in the works, some of which are in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads complex.

Details are limited about what could be coming to town, he said.

Reardon said it also isn't yet known if the company would be seeking incentives from Merrillville.

In other news, AmeriPlex is the possible site of a 225,000-square-foot facility.

Reardon said Merrillville can't disclose the user, but construction could begin in the fall.

He said the occupant is expected to use about two-thirds of the facility, and the remaining space in the building would go to market.

Merrillville Planning Director Sheila Shine said a frozen food distributor is seeking a location to build a new 200,000-square-foot facility.

She said she had conversations with a representative from the company who indicated land in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads and property on Colorado Street are among places the company is considering.