WINFIELD — Residents of one of the state’s fastest-growing towns agree about what they do and don't want for their town.

“Winfield residents had a unified voice, which is refreshing,” Veridus representative Alaina Shonkwiler said. "They feel good about where they are. They are tolerant of the growth, but they are worried about congestion."

Shonkwiler and associate Jack Woods presented those findings Thursday to the Plan Commission. It's the 88-page final draft of the Winfield Comprehensive Master Plan.

Key to growth is Winfield's household retail spending being well above the national average.

“The buying power of the average household income indicates it’s pretty influential,” she said.

The commission approved the final draft, which will be made available online to residents for further review, officials said.

The Town Council will review it Tuesday, then consider its adoption at that meeting, council President Tim Clayton said.

Clayton called the plan, which took six to seven months to compile, eye-opening and a great tool for a growing community.

Town officials hired Veridus, an Indianapolis-based company, for $50,000 to draft a new comprehensive master plan for the community.

Shonkwiler is director of community and economic development for Veridus; Woods is a project analyst.

Veridus collected information at two workshop meetings, an online survey and other meetings, Woods said.

Seventy residents attended the workshops, and the online survey received 587 responses.

The master plan is based on data analysis, community input, vision and focus, and land use and strategies.

The proposal includes a community vision statement, goals and recommendations in six focus areas.

A snapshot of the town shows that Winfield has increased in population by 212% between 2000 and 2020, with it ranking ninth-largest in growth rate for a town or city in Indiana.

Winfield, incorporated as a town in 1993, had a population of 7,000 in the 2020 U.S. census.