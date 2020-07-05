Matey's closes for deep cleaning, employee testing after busy holiday weekend

MICHIGAN CITY — Matey’s Restaurant, 110 Franklin St., a popular spot for dining and drinking during the summer tourist season, closed Sunday for a deep cleaning and employee testing as a precautionary measure after a busy Fourth of July weekend when many people flocked to the nearby Lake Michigan beach.
"Matey's will be closing for deep cleaning effective July 5, 2020 until Thursday, July 9, 2020 and to conduct a full testing of our staff after the last few busy summer weeks and holiday weekend," the restaurant posted on social media. "We hope everyone had a safe and happy 4th of July weekend and we will look forward to safely serving our patrons once we receive a clean bill of health.
"Matey’s will continue to follow all of the governor’s directives related to reopening and the Hoosier Hospitality Promise and CDC guidelines with respect to social distancing and best restaurant practices. While we are all grateful for some relief and a slow return to life before COVID we recognize the real effects of the pandemic and want to alleviate the concerns of our staff and customers during these times."
The nautically themed restaurant has five bars on three decks, including a Florida Keys-style tiki deck and a crow's nest with sweeping views.
The eatery said none of its employees or guests tested positive for COVID-19, but it wanted to be proactive in limiting its spread. Matey's plans to start closing a day a week to protect its staff and guests from the coronavirus that has killed 132,000 Americans thus far.
"In addition, Mateys will be closing early every Sunday for outside contractors to sterilize the entire facility and will continue with a bi-weekly testing of all employees," the restaurant posted on social media. "As always, thank you all for your patronage and we look forward to all having some safe fun together soon. Please contact info@mateysbar.com if you have any questions or concerns and stay tuned for any updates."
For more information, visit www.mateysbar.com or call 219-872-9471.
