A company seeking to construct a controversial waste/recycling plant next to a Gary charter school has filed a civil suit against the project’s leading opponents — the Hoosier Environmental Council and one of its staff attorneys, Sam Henderson — for defamation.
The civil suit was filed July 10 in Lake Superior Court, but the Times learned of the civil suit only recently when contacted by James Ventura, the principal behind Maya Energy.
However, Ventura declined to comment on the suit when reached by phone, and deferred all questions to Maya Energy's attorney.
The three-page complaint alleges that on or about March 1, the nonprofit environmental watchdog “intentionally spoke, published and/or issued written and/or electronic communications to third parties, which have included false, unfounded, and/or defamatory statements about MAYA and/or its Project.”
The Maya Energy project has been in motion for more than a year, with approval from the city of Gary, but opposition picked up earlier this year when Steel City Academy hosted their own meeting and then protested the project at the March 6 City Council meeting, largely calling the project "a dump."
Henderson, environmental groups and school officials spearheaded efforts to reignite the debate this past spring as state environmental regulators considered the company’s application for a solid waste operating permit.
HEC has alleged Maya Energy is a threat to public safety; will harm the health of students, teachers and local residents; will damage the natural environmental and local infrastructure; lacks proper zoning approval; is located in a flood plain; does not serve a need; and will create a nuisance and threaten public health, the civil complaint states.
Maya Energy in the complaint states HEC and Henderson “intentionally and/or negligently made such defamatory statements despite the lack of evidence to support same,” the suit alleges.
HEC’s senior staff attorney Kim Ferraro responded to the suit on Monday, saying it is unfortunate Maya Energy has chosen to file a “blatantly frivolous lawsuit in an attempt to silence HEC and the many residents of Gary who are rightly concerned about the company's ill-conceived waste processing facility.”
“This disappointing action fits a pattern; when polluters are losing an argument, they sometimes turn to bullying and frivolous legal threats,” Ferraro said in a statement.
She said HEC will not be intimidated.
“As a voice of the people for a clean environment in Indiana, HEC will not be intimidated or deterred from standing up for people who want to protect their community from the pollution and public health threats posed by Maya Energy's project,” Ferraro said.
The suit also claims HEC and Henderson have sought to "excite derogatory feelings or opinions" about Maya to dissuade IDEM from granting a permit. The suit also alleges HEC and Henderson's actions have caused Maya's members to be verbally accosted and have deferred third parties from associating with Maya.
Ventura's Maya Energy wants to build a $50 million, 165,000-square-foot facility at 2727 W. 35th Ave., a 35-acre field less than 100 feet from the Steel City Academy charter school.
The facility would employ up to 124 workers and process up to 2,400 tons — or 4.8 million pounds — of waste per day, including paper, plastic, wood, glass, metals and construction and demolition debris. Hazardous waste would not be allowed at the site, the company has said.
The facility would accept waste and construction/demo materials from Lake County and the Chicago area. Some of the material will be recycled. Non-recyclable material could be sold off to companies to be burned off into usable fuel, or shipped to a landfill, according to the permit application.
Maya Energy's attorney, Gerald Bishop, was not immediately available for comment Monday. An employee in his office said he is out of the office until Wednesday.
Henderson and HEC has argued Maya Energy was misleading when presenting its project to the Gary City Council in 2016 and that its permit application inadequately addresses concerns about noise, pollution, truck traffic, and air and water discharges.
The suit seeks punitive and compensatory damages for reasonable attorney fees and other costs.