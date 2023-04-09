HOBART — In his final State of the City address, Mayor Brian Snedecor reflected on his entire career in office.

He recalled the challenges of the massive flooding in September 2008 that occurred nine months into his first term as well as the many accomplishments in the years that followed.

The historic flooding hit downtown particularly hard. Snedecor said it became clear that the city had to address the underlying issues that come with living near a lake and river.

“As citizens of Hobart, we knew that progress was our only way forward,” he said.

Many projects have occurred to significantly reduce the flood risk in downtown Hobart, he said, including the creation of a four-arch bridge over Lake George and the replacement of the railroad bridge.

The process wasn’t easy, and it didn’t happen overnight. “It took a lot of work along with a lot of give-and-take.”

It also involved working with multiple local entities.

Snedecor, who announced in January that he wouldn't be seeking a fifth term, said collaboration is necessary for the entire Region to progress.

“We have to realize the cost of staying the same is too high,” he said.

He believes more community leaders are understanding that they must set aside old practices to bring positive change.

“We have come together against many odds to bring the Double Track initiative to life,” Snedecor said. “We have watched as the Gary/Chicago Airport has become a viable option for national and international aviation. We are the only place in the state that commerce can move by air, ground and deep-water transport.”

While Snedecor reflected on what’s occurred in Hobart over the past 16 years, Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Longer explained how the municipality has grown in that time.

She said the city’s assessed value increased by more than $410 million during Snedecor’s tenure, and that figure includes the large decrease in Southlake Mall’s assessed value.

“That’s excellent, excellent growth,” Longer said.

She said Hobart’s levy grew by about $7 million, but the community’s net local tax rate has increased only 14 cents per $100 of assessed value.

As the city has grown with new development, so have the services offered, Snedecor said.

He said multiple full-time departments were established, including the Engineering Department, Law Department, Information Technology, Hobart Special Events and the Maria Reiner Center, which offers a variety of programs and services to senior citizens.

Snedecor said it’s heavily used: “If you close that center for a day, they’re upset.”

Snedecor said that when he became mayor, events in the community were typically handled by volunteers when a nonprofit wanted to host a program.

“Through the years, we have really ramped it up,” he said of the Special Events division.

Thousands come out each Thursday in the summer for the markets set up near Lake George. The city also regularly attracts large crowds during many other events throughout the year.

“It’s been a huge benefit to our community from a quality-of-life standpoint,” Snedecor said.

As Snedecor has regularly done in public addresses, he pointed out the city’s successes being a team effort.

“This is something that we can celebrate as a community,. As a mayor, you can do nothing without the cooperation of your council, Board of Works and all the other boards, as well as your staff and your team that makes everything happen.”