Mayor names Hammond's first black police chief

HAMMOND — In a historic move, the city of Hammond is naming its first black police chief to lead the department.

Asst. Chief William "Andy" Short brings more than three decades to the chief role. He was first hired on in 1988 and rose up the ranks ever since.

Short will take the reigns of the Hammond Police Department, effectively immediately, following the resignation of current chief, John Doughty, from that position.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. used his twice-weekly political podcast, "Left of Center" to make the announcement Friday morning.

Jeff Long, captain of patrol, will move to assistant chief of police under Short, and Rob Bunner, lieutenant in patrol, will be moving into the position of patrol captain.

