MICHIGAN CITY — As Mayor Ron Meer announced the city's new police chief Tuesday, he retracted his allegations that his stepson was targeted for political reasons.
Dion Campbell, a school resource officer, was sworn in as the city's top cop just before a 1 p.m. news conference at City Hall, where Meer retracted his previous statements revolving around his stepson's arrest. Campbell's appointment comes a week after the resignation of the Police Department's top three administrators.
Adam Bray, 33, was found with a small amount of cocaine and heroin during an Oct. 10 traffic stop, according to police.
Four days later, Meer alleged Bray was targeted by LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake and the County Drug Task Force based on information voluntarily given to him by a confidential informant involved in the arrest.
"It is no coincidence this is occurring just a couple of weeks before the election," Meer said at the time.
During the news conference Tuesday, though, Meer said he no longer stood by his allegations.
In his Oct. 22 resignation as chief, Mark Swistek cited his refusal to obey an order from the mayor to withdraw the department from the task force.
Assistant Chiefs Royce Williams and Kevin Urbanczyk also turned in resignations.
Campbell said their replacements will be named Friday.
Meer also said he didn’t really mean some of the things he said to Swistek during a heated private conversation with him prior to Swistek's resignation.
Meer blamed extreme stress he and his family had been under from criticism since the arrest for getting out of hand during his exchange with the now former chief.
"There was never going to be anytime where the task force was going to be dismantled," Meer said.
Campbell said his ability to relate to people from all backgrounds and his use of those skills to bring healing to "internal problems" within the department were a major factor in him being selected.
“People skills are really what’s needed at this time,’’ Campbell said.
Campbell, who grew up in Michigan City, has spent about half of his 20 years with the department working in the schools.
He was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Michigan City Human Rights Department.
"I know of Dion’s communication skills ... his people skills and how he’s been able to work with everyone in our community," Meer said.
Campbell would not comment on the volatile situation leading up to the resignations.
He did say one of the first things he plans to do is "deal with the root of what’s going on."
Campbell said some of the problems here and in departments elsewhere stem from a growing division between law enforcement and society.
Social media posts don’t help the situation, he said.
His goal is to build a culture of officers knowing they’re here to serve and to explain to the public "why the police do what they do. A lot of it is just misunderstanding," Campbell said.
Swistek and his two former assistants are staying on with the department to serve under their previous ranks.
Campbell said he’s prepared to deal with any resistance that might result in the department experiencing a sudden change.
"You just got to lead by example and lead by integrity, and I think you’ll earn their respect," he said.