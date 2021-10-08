Mayor sees Gary's future as destination city, tech hub

Deputy Police Chief Michael Jackson said new technology aided that day in the arrest of two suspects. Jackson also reported that at this time last year, Gary has had 141 shootings and 37 homicides this year, compared to 125 shootings and 44 homicides at this time last year.

Jackson added police have identified 24 gangs, or groups, that associate with Gary. Many of those groups, the deputy chief said, are Illinois-based.

Regarding the latest census, which showed Gary with a population decline from 80,000 in 2010 to 69,000 in 2020, Prince said one effect might be funding at the state and federal levels. The mayor added those numbers may have been “undercounted” due to COVID. 19. Prince also said those numbers may be growing due to recent interest in the city.

Renae Jackson, an advocate for the handicapped who has spent the last 32 years in a wheelchair, continues to push for handicap accessibility. She challenged Prince, “I’m tired of broken promises. I want you to be the mayor to get this done.”

In other news, Prince reported:

• The findings of the Police Reform Commission will soon be made public.

• The city has bought six closed school buildings and is pursuing redevelopment of those structures.