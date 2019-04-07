More than 140 municipal officials and challengers will face off in dozens of contests May 7 …

For your information

Early voting begins Tuesday at the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point, and at 10 satellite locations in the county.

Ballots may be cast at the Elections Board from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays, through May 3.

Thursday hours through May 2 are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 and May 4.

Final early votes can be cast there from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Ten satellite locations have also been designated for early voting.

They are:

East Chicago County Courthouse, 3711 Main St., East Chicago.

Gary Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Plaza.

Hammond County Courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond.

Hobart Police Community Center, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart.

Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.

Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road.

Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St.

St. John Township Assessor's Office, 9157 Wicker Ave, St. John.

Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland.

Winfield Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St.

Ballots may be cast Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3.

Thursday hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May. 2

Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 and May 4.

The final early vote ballots may be cast 9 a.m. to noon May 6.