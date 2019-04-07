Northwest Indiana’s mayors, clerks and municipal council members are used to calling the shots.
But next month, they will be on the receiving end of decisions by voters for or against dozens of incumbent politicians and their challengers.
Some 50 contested races are on the May 7 primary ballot.
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Hobart Mayor Brian K. Snedecor learn if they can move on to the fall election. Lake Station Mayor Christopher Anderson has chosen not to run. Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in that city.
Dozens seeking municipal judicial, clerical and councilmanic office will learn their fate as well.
Crown Point
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, a Democrat, is unopposed this spring.
The only other contest is among Republicans for at-large seats on the Crown Point City Council. Incumbent Councilmen Scott David Evorik and T. J. Wigmore are being challenged by Republican James Crook.
East Chicago
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland is opposed by John Aguilera, a former Lake County Councilman and state legislator.
Copeland, East Chicago’s first black mayor, is seeking his third term in office. He was a steelworker for a dozen years, a city firefighter for 26 years and served on the City Council. He had amassed more than $170,000 in his campaign's war chest at the beginning of the year.
Aguilera served from 1994 to 2000 as a county councilman and the following six years as a state legislator representing East Chicago, one of the few Latinos ever to hold office at the Statehouse.
Copeland and Aguilera first faced off for mayor in the fall of 2010 at a caucus of East Chicago Democratic precinct committee members to replace former East Chicago Mayor George Pabey following Pabey’s conviction for public corruption. Copeland won.
Aguilera was an unsuccessful Democratic candidate for state treasurer in 2018.
East Chicago City Judge Sonia Morris, who has served on the bench since 2003, is opposed by attorney Renee M. Ortega.
East Chicago Clerk Adrian Santos is being challenged by two Democrats, Terrence “Fu-Man” West and Benita White Arnold.
A dozen Democrats are running for three at-large seats on the East Chicago City Council.
Incumbent Councilmen Richard "Rich" Medina, Kenny "Coach" Monroe and Emiliano Perez Jr. are defending their three at-large seats against Democratic challengers: Ezell "Easy E" Foster, William G. "Corn" Luna, Dwayne "Tuss" Rancifer Jr., Stephanie Reyna, Cathy Wojas Serrano, Juan "Weto" Fernandez, Vanessa "Coach V" Hernandez-Orange, Samuel Smith Jr. and Jesus Luis Ortiz II.
Democrats Monica Guzman Gonzalez and Patrick G. Rodriguez Sr. are competing for the 1st District Council seat. Lenny Franciski, the current 2nd District Councilman, is opposed by Reggie Tisdale.
In the 3rd District, Councilwoman Brenda J. Walker is opposed by Rick Rodriguez Jr., Terence "Terry" Hill and Joseph "Joe-B" Browder. In the 4th District, Councilwoman Christine Vasquez is challenged by Stacy Dixon-Winfield.
In the 5th District, Councilman Robert Garcia is opposed by Marlon R. Mitchell and Jesse Gomez.
Gary
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson must overcome eight Democrats opposing her re-election, including two who match her in name recognition.
Lake County Assessor Jerome A. Prince has a combined 19 years in public office including stints as a Gary city councilman, and one of Gary's representatives on the Lake County Council.
LaVetta Sparks-Wade has served on the Gary Common Council since her election in 2015.
Both argue Freeman-Wilson has failed to live up in the last years to live up to the promise of revitalizing the Steel City.
Prince said he would use his influence as mayor to consolidate all of the city’s public schools onto a modern campus on the city's Gleason Golf Course, adjacent to the Indiana University Northwest campus.
Sparks-Wade said she would reform City Hall by cutting high salaries, including the mayor's own, and provide better pay to the city’s fire and police.
Freeman-Wilson responds that while she has unfinished business in Gary, she has accomplished enough during her two terms to earn four more years.
She received a law degree in 1985 from Harvard University, served as director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission and as Gary City Judge from 1994 to 2000, served briefly as Indiana attorney general, and was elected mayor in 2011 and 2015.
She said Gary will benefit from investment commitments of hundreds of millions of dollars from U.S. Steel, Alliance Steel and Amazon, in addition to small businesses.
She vows to put more police officers on the street and is lobbying Purdue University to open a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) academy in Gary.
Her administration has demolished about 1,200 of the 7,000 derelict buildings left from decades of industrial downsizing and depopulation. She said about 1,500 of those remaining are worth saving.
Other Democrats running in the May 7 Gary mayoral primary include: Mildred "Tinye" Alcorn, Kerry Rice Sr., Carl "Doozie" Jones, Eddie Tarver Jr., Joe L. White and James "Sirmack G.I." Edward McKnight II.
Some 15 Democrats are vying for the three at-large Gary City Council seats.
Councilmen Mike A. Brown, Herb Smith and Ronald G. "Ron" Brewer Sr. are defending their at-large seats against: Robert L. Buggs Sr., Clorius L. Lay, Jayson Reeves, Patrick "Ken" Barry, Ethel Jeanette Williams, Willie G. Stewart Jr., Robert L. Campbell, James Brandon Dillon, Milcah T. Robinson, Antuwan V. Clemons, Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee and Versie C. Chatman.
In the 1st District, Councilwoman Rebecca "Becky" Wyatt is opposed by William G. Godwin. In the 2nd District, Councilman Michael L. Protho is opposed by: David "Big Dave" Rodriguez, Kevin Deshawn McKinney, Portia C. Newsome and Cozey Witherspoon.
In the 3rd District, Councilwoman Mary Brown is opposed by Tracy A. Coleman.
In the 4th District, six Democrats are running for the common council: Tai Adkins, Norman Bailey, Bruce McKenzie, Nathaniel "Nate" Williams, Nate Hall and Kendra S. Johnson.
In the 5th District, Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell is being challenged by Cliff "Fighting 4 the 5th" Caldwell and Carl "The Spoon" Weatherspoon Jr.
In the 6th District, five Democrats Dwight A. "Twin" Williams, Omar "Carl Hemphill" M. Abdallah, Stanley Fields, Jackie "Jacquese" White and Sheleita Miller.
Hammond
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. is running unopposed
Five Democrats are vying for the City Council's three at-large seats. Council members Daniel Spitale, Janet Venecz and Robert A. "Bob" Markovich are being challenged by Elide Sanchez and Katrina D. Alexander.
In the 3rd District, Councilman Anthony W. Higgs is opposed by Barry Tyler Jr. and Garrick V. Alexander. In the 6th District, Linda Verduzco is challenging Councilman Scott M. Rakos.
Highland
In the 4th Ward, Councilman Steven Wagner is opposed by Democrat Bill Frantal.
Hobart
Hobart Mayor Brian K. Snedecor is being challenged by Hobart City Councilman Jerry Herzog.
Snedecor is seeking his fourth term in office. He said he has overseen $40 million in infrastructure improvements over the years, including the current replacement of the Third Street Bridge.
Herzog, who has served three terms on the City Council and is a retired Laborers’ Local 5 worker, said he also has taken part in recent city improvements, including new equipment at a park in the Green Acres community and a snow hill built in Veterans Memorial Park.
In the City Council's 1st District, Michael "Mike" Adams, Mark A. Kopil and Michael J. Chhutani are facing off to replace Herzog.
Lake Station
City Councilwoman Esther Rocha-Baldazo, D-at large, and Bill Carroll, who manages a local hardware store, are vying this spring for the Democratic nomination for mayor.
Four Democrats are running for two at-large City Council seats: Jason L. Pedroza, Crystal Cortez Briseno, Daniel G. Alcorn and Dewey R. Lemley.
In the 1st District, incumbent Councilman Carlos Luna and current Councilman at-large Neil M. Anderson are facing off.
In the 2nd District, Steve Bellamy, Josie Collins and Lisa Krebs are vying for the council seat.
Lowell
Republicans Michael Mears and Brandon Newcomb are vying for their party's nomination to run for the Town Council's 1st Ward seat.
Merrillville
Democrats Chrissy Barron, a current town councilwoman, Andrew Sylwestrowicz, a former town councilman, and Kelly White Gibson are facing off for the office of clerk-treasurer
Councilwoman Roxanne LaMarca is challenged by Leonard White in the town’s 7th Ward.
Munster
There are two races for the 1st Ward seat on the Town Council.
Republicans Richard J. Flahaven and Joseph J. Uzubell are facing off in the GOP primary while Democrats Michael "Mike" Sowards and Kenneth J. Schoon are seeking their party’s nomination for that same 1st Ward seat. The winner will meet in the fall.
In the 4th Ward, Councilman David B. Nellans is being challenged by Republican Joseph J. Clune.
Schererville
The only spring primary contest is between Democrats Robin "Miss Robin" Arvanitis and Edward A. "Ed" Repay for the 1st Ward Town Council seat.
St. John
Seven Republicans are running for two at-large seats on the St. John Town Council.
Council members Mark Barenie, Mike Forbes and Rose Hejl are facing off against Dawn Pelc, Bryan Blazak, John Corbett and Wayne "Waterman" Pondinas.
Timothy J. Wolf and Paul Panczuk are contesting the 1st Ward seat. Second Ward Councilwoman Ljubica "Libby" Popovic is being challenged by Michael Schilling.
Winfield
Six Republicans are competing for five at-large Town Council seats. They include: Councilmen Timothy Clayton, Gerald Stiener and David M. Anderson as well as Tricia Davis Smith, Jon Derwinski and Zack Beaver.
Cedar Lake, Dyer, Griffith, New Chicago and Whiting will have no primary elections this spring since there are no contested races in those communities.