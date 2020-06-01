Mayors call for calm at Region protests

At one point, one young woman stood between the protesters and officers guarded by shields and reminded the protesters not to take out their anger on the individual officers, Snedecor said.

"She said 'You know (the police are) here just doing their job, don't blame them,'" Snedecor said.

Snedecor, who served as Hobart's police chief for 4 1/2 years before becoming mayor and nearly 23 years as a cop before that, said he appreciates all the police agencies that assisted Sunday and the protesters that worked with him to keep the peace.

"There was a lot of unity," Snedecor said.

Snedecor said George Floyd's death at the hands of a white officer in Minneapolis was an obvious injustice, and protesters walking the streets with a genuine cause deserve to be heard.

"I respect those who want to have their voices heard, because it was an injustice what happened in Minneapolis. But at the same time, I understand there are groups who will use the protest as an opportunity to engage in criminal activity and the destruction of property," he said.

He said the mall-area protest was set to last from 2-4 p.m., but officers allowed the crowd to remain on U.S. 30 until much later.