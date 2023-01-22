Mayors join the crowd of 2023 municipal candidates

Two Lake County mayors are among about 50 Democratic and Republican candidates who filed across Northwest Indiana to run in the spring 2023 primary.

Most of those filing candidate papers for their party’s nomination in the May 2 election are seeking seats on their town and city councils.

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. made official their announcements to seek re-election.

Copeland, 67, served as a city firefighter for 27 years and on the City Council for four years. He was selected in 2010 to complete the term of former Mayor George Pabey.

He is running for his fourth term in office.

He faces a well-known opponent in the May 2 Democratic Party primary in North Township Trustee Adrian Santos.

Santos served as a councilman from 2004 to 2015 and as city clerk from 2016 through 2020.

He became North Township trustee in 2021, the first Hispanic person to hold one of the state’s largest township government offices.

Copeland also faces a mutiny in the city’s fire department.

The city’s firefighters endorsed Copeland’s Democratic mayoral opponent, John Aguilera, in the 2019 primary.

Voters reelected Copeland that year. Firefighters claim that Copeland punished their resistance to his administration by making them work a swing-shift schedule that left them exhausted and away from home too much.

The firefighters sued Copeland for violating their freedom of speech. A federal judge forced the mayor to return them to their regular work schedule.

When Copeland filed his campaign paperwork Tuesday, the firefighters and their international union issued an official censure of the mayor.

Union President David Mata said his local will announce their mayoral endorsement as early as next month.

In Hammond, McDermott will be seeking voters' approval for the third time in four years.

He narrowly lost the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District seat in 2020 to Frank Mrvan and unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Todd Young last fall.

But those defeats have yet to embolden any opponents to challenge McDermott’s bid for a sixth term as mayor of Lake County’s largest city.

McDermott is typically the top fundraiser in the county and is adept at using social media in getting his campaign message out.

In Merrillville, Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson filed her papers to run for a second term as the town’s executive officer.

She will face Joseph P. Petruch in the Democratic primary. Petruch is a former town police chief.

In Chesterton, Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Udvare is running for reelection this spring. She has yet to face any opponents in either the Democratic or Republican party.

The candidate filing period ends in early February.