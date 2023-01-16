Mayor's monthly forum in Crown Point has new format

CROWN POINT — The new year brings a new format to Mayor Pete Land's monthly forum with residents.

What was known as Tuesday Talks has become Mondays with the Mayor. The conversations will be hosted at various times and locations around the city on the third Monday of the month.

“I look forward to reconnecting with our residents in 2023,” Land said. “The first week of the month is often a busy time for our community. We hope the new format allows more residents and visitors to join us for Crown Point trivia and updates.”

The city will continue to livestream the forum on its Facebook page, @CityofCrownPointIN.

The first Mondays with the Mayor will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at American Legion Post 20, 1401 N. Main St. Residents are encouraged to join Land and city staff for trivia and updates on all things Crown Point.

For the schedule of this year’s forums, visit the city's webpage, crownpoint.in.gov (hover over Government at the top, then select PACE under Departments, then click Entertainment on the left, then Mondays with the Mayor).