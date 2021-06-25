McDermott addresses parking at upcoming YMCA, plans for crumbling Hammond church

"The family is planning to rebuild on that site," Tyler later added. "I think the church was well over 100 years old, so there's going to have to be some updates if they do want to rebuild, but they do plan on keeping that location and restarting the church, hopefully sometime soon in the future."

Residents also shared concerns about Harrison Park, for which the city has projects planned.

Those present also heard work on the city's water tank at Columbia Avenue and East 165th Street is set to wrap at the end of July or early August.

Key to city awarded

McDermott also presented a key to the city to Ronald Novak, who leads the city's environmental management department.

"He's been doing this for 50 years for the city of Hammond. He celebrates it this year, actually in June," McDermott said. "I have a lot of respect for him. Institutional knowledge is huge, and we've always been blessed in this administration to have people who've been around and have seen things."

McDermott said that institutional knowledge was beneficial when he first took the helm of the mayor's office at 34, and remains valuable today.