MCHS grads return with advice for Early College students

MICHIGAN CITY — Four alumni of Michigan City High School returned to school recently to share their college experience, advice, wisdom, and tips with juniors and seniors in the MCHS Early College Program.

All four guest speakers were once enrolled in the Early College Program, which focuses on preparing MCHS students for college and careers through personal attention and classes that result in both high school and college credits.

Jake Miller, who is currently studying business at Valparaiso University, advised students to apply to several colleges and universities, and then find the most compatible match.

“You need to apply, apply, apply,” he said. “Apply to as many schools as you can because these are your options.”

He also stressed the importance of good grades and extracurricular involvement, saying that colleges often look at academics as well as how much effort a student puts into his campus and community involvement.

Another Valparaiso University student, Brenda Huizar, who is studying nursing, said it was the MCHS Early College program that helped get her where she needed to be to succeed in college.