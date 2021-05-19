McMillan named Porter County Good Scout

CHESTERTON — Stewart McMillan was honored recently with the Porter County Good Scout Award.
The award is given annually by the LaSalle Council’s Dunes Moraine District.
“He understands the positive role that scouting plays in the lives of our youth,” district Chairman Tim Stoner said. “He puts his time and money behind many organizations whose goal is to help young people grow into well-rounded and responsible adults.”
“He understands that the skills developed through scouting last a lifetime and communities that support scouting have a better quality of life for its citizens,” Stoner added.
”I wanted desperately to become an Eagle Scout,” McMillan said. Allergies, however, got in the way. “My parents fetched me home from so many campouts.”
McMillan reviewed the Scout oath in accepting the award. “Brave, clean and reverent. I’m thinking two out of three is pretty good,” he joked.
In preparing his speech, McMillan looked up the definition of “integrity.” He discovered it included being able to admit when you’re wrong.
McMillan hasn’t been afraid to take a public stance on issues. He has found, however, that he isn’t always right.
He opposed moving the Grand Trunk Railroad depot to the Porter County Career and Technical Education Center. That was before Bill Wellman told him about leaving Valparaiso by train from that depot, looking back and thinking he might not come back from the war, that it might be his last glimpse of his hometown.
McMillan was skeptical of the ability of thousands of volunteers to build the Valplayso playground in just days – and then he saw it happen.
He also didn’t think the skating rink at Urschel Pavilion in Valparaiso’s downtown Central Park was a good idea, either, but then he has seen how much enjoyment skating brings – event to his own family.
McMillan said he thought he had integrity before, but not until admitting he was wrong about these and other things did he truly learn about integrity.
McMillan grew Task Force Tips to what it is today and created the McMillan Family Foundation that has been a driving force in improving the quality of life in Porter County. The MAAC Foundation, which McMillan also supports, has transformed public safety training through the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative.
An Explorer post is being formed at the MAAC for young people ages 14 to 21. “It’s really about career exploration,” said Celina Weatherwax, the MAAC Foundation’s development director. That might or might not include becoming first responders.
McMillan is found of his community. “Home is where your friends are, and I am proud to call Valparaiso home – even if I have to spell it on the phone all the time.”