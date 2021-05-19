McMillan named Porter County Good Scout

CHESTERTON — Stewart McMillan was honored recently with the Porter County Good Scout Award.

The award is given annually by the LaSalle Council’s Dunes Moraine District.

“He understands the positive role that scouting plays in the lives of our youth,” district Chairman Tim Stoner said. “He puts his time and money behind many organizations whose goal is to help young people grow into well-rounded and responsible adults.”

“He understands that the skills developed through scouting last a lifetime and communities that support scouting have a better quality of life for its citizens,” Stoner added.

”I wanted desperately to become an Eagle Scout,” McMillan said. Allergies, however, got in the way. “My parents fetched me home from so many campouts.”

McMillan reviewed the Scout oath in accepting the award. “Brave, clean and reverent. I’m thinking two out of three is pretty good,” he joked.

In preparing his speech, McMillan looked up the definition of “integrity.” He discovered it included being able to admit when you’re wrong.

McMillan hasn’t been afraid to take a public stance on issues. He has found, however, that he isn’t always right.