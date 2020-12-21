Meals go fast at food giveaway hosted by D&K Gourmet Salads in Gary

GARY — Junifer Hall was disappointed but not surprised to find the free meal and coat giveaway at D&K Gourmet Salads was over when she arrived around 2 p.m.

"I thought I'd stop by and give it a try. It's okay," Hall said Monday.

Hall, the daughter of the late former U.S. Congresswoman Katie Hall, said times have been tough for everyone, especially given the impact of the pandemic.

"It's a good concept especially with COVID-19," Hall said. "I'm glad they are doing it for the community."

Adults and children alike were already lined up at 11:30 a.m. to take part in the meal and coat giveaway that started promptly at noon, D&K Gourmet Salads owner Debra McMiller said.

The line of folks waiting for the meals snaked around the front of the store and around the side of the building.

"We started at 12 and it went really fast," McMiller said.

The first 300 of the 500 free meals were given out in under 30 minutes, with the rest given out before 2 p.m.

The meals consisted of either grilled chicken or turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, corn and peach cobbler or banana pudding.