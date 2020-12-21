Meals go fast at food giveaway hosted by D&K Gourmet Salads in Gary

GARY — Junifer Hall was disappointed but not surprised to find the free meal and coat giveaway at D&K Gourmet Salads was over when she arrived around 2 p.m.
"I thought I'd stop by and give it a try. It's okay," Hall said Monday.
Hall, the daughter of the late former U.S. Congresswoman Katie Hall, said times have been tough for everyone, especially given the impact of the pandemic.
"It's a good concept especially with COVID-19," Hall said. "I'm glad they are doing it for the community."
Adults and children alike were already lined up at 11:30 a.m. to take part in the meal and coat giveaway that started promptly at noon, D&K Gourmet Salads owner Debra McMiller said.
The line of folks waiting for the meals snaked around the front of the store and around the side of the building.
"We started at 12 and it went really fast," McMiller said.
The first 300 of the 500 free meals were given out in under 30 minutes, with the rest given out before 2 p.m.
The meals consisted of either grilled chicken or turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, corn and peach cobbler or banana pudding.
McMiller, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Kendall McMiller, said she also wasn't surprised at the large turnout of people needing a meal as well as other winter necessities including coats, shoes, gloves and hats.
"People were really excited to receive the meals. And there were kids with no coats who came as well as one boy who just wanted a hat," Debra McMiller said, adding, "It's also the working class that is affected and not just homeless people."
Support Local Journalism
In addition to clothing items, 100 goody bags, filled with toothpaste, lotions, socks and snacks, were provided by Nora Glenn, of Gary.
Giving back to the community was on the minds of the McMillers this Christmas season since both had just opened this past June after owning a similar restaurant in Dolton.
"I'm so happy we could feed the community and give back. I'm feeling joy and excitement," Kendall McMiller said.
The McMillers stressed that the giveaway was a shared gesture of good will this holiday season.
The meal/coat giveaway was part of the Feed the Gary Community and included the following contributors: Donnie Transportation Services; DK Extreme Flooring; Sonny's Photography; Samilia Bush-McColly Real Estate; Nora's Goody Bags; Second Baptist Church; Nancy Levgard; Vogue Cleaners; Lake Street Gallery; Robinson Adult Day Services; Aimwell Marketplace Ministries; and Bethel Church.
Kendall McMiller said after the meal/coat giveaway that he is "happy to be a blessing."
"We'll be doing this again next year," he said.
Just a few blocks north of the restaurant, at the Revolution Church, 301 S. Lake St., helping provide food for the hungry was also on the mind of the Rev. Ryan Flemming and his parishioners.
Flemming said his church has been providing some 100 to 150 boxes of food each week to those in need as part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box.
The food box giveaway started in late September or early October, paid for through a federal stimulus bill, and due to COVID-19 issues, Flemming said.
The boxes, which Flemming and his assistants were placing in the trunks of folks who pulled up by the church, were filled with milk, a protein, eggs, cheeses and fresh fruits and vegetables.
Jonale Terry, who pulled up to receive a food box, said the food giveaway means a lot during these trying times and especially during the holidays.
"It's everything," Terry said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.