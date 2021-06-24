Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign

MERRILLVILLE — Meals on Wheels announces a new volunteer campaign, “Deliver Summer.”

Meals on Wheels provides the meals. It needs volunteers to deliver the food. Helping out only 90 minutes twice a month can make big difference, the agency said.

Volunteers pick up meals at lunchtime at a meeting spot in their community and deliver to local people in need.

The increased number of clients and meals being served means Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana urgently needs volunteer meal delivery drivers throughout Lake and Porter counties, with the most urgent need in Merrillville, Highland, Griffith, Hobart, Miller, Munster, and Whiting.

Additionally, volunteer van drivers are immediately needed to deliver food containers to designated locations. All van routes originate at the Merrillville facility.

Volunteers are the heart of Meals on Wheels. They establish a relationship with each client. Volunteers are trained to deliver a personal connection and wellness check with every single meal.

To register for an upcoming volunteer driver training contact Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org. Attendance is limited.

Founded in 1977, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers 1,700 nutritious meals each day with a wellness check and friendly visit to people in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties, with the support of community volunteers.

