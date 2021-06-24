 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign
urgent

Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign

Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign

Pat Mistak prepares to deliver meals. 

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — Meals on Wheels announces a new volunteer campaign, “Deliver Summer.”

Meals on Wheels provides the meals. It needs volunteers to deliver the food. Helping out only 90 minutes twice a month can make big difference, the agency said.

Volunteers pick up meals at lunchtime at a meeting spot in their community and deliver to local people in need.

The increased number of clients and meals being served means Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana urgently needs volunteer meal delivery drivers throughout Lake and Porter counties, with the most urgent need in Merrillville, Highland, Griffith, Hobart, Miller, Munster, and Whiting.

Additionally, volunteer van drivers are immediately needed to deliver food containers to designated locations. All van routes originate at the Merrillville facility.

Volunteers are the heart of Meals on Wheels. They establish a relationship with each client. Volunteers are trained to deliver a personal connection and wellness check with every single meal.

To register for an upcoming volunteer driver training contact Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org. Attendance is limited.

Founded in 1977, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers 1,700 nutritious meals each day with a wellness check and friendly visit to people in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties, with the support of community volunteers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

3,000-year-old human remains show injuries of the earliest known shark attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts